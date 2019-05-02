In Chia-Chia Lin's ‘The Unpassing,’ a Taiwanese family in Alaska searches for home

It’s not just poverty that drives a lot of the desire animating this riveting book. The husband not only can’t — but seemingly won’t — provide, including when two of his four children fall deathly ill. But the family’s problem isn’t just a lack of means; it’s also cultural dislocation. The father, we learn, keeps illnesses from a hospital because he’s terrified of police, of having no one understand them. “Every small thing, every tiny thing,” he tells Gavin later, “like how to hold your wallet and how to scratch your head, you’ll have to study. And even then you’re not really seen as normal.” Without the strength that money and social ties might provide, author Lin seems to suggest, any one of us might feel just as vulnerable when the worst happens: In this case, one of the children doesn’t survive.