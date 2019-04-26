Michele Filgate celebrates imperfect moms in ‘What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About’

Heritage, of course, is present as well, with many of the authors explicitly addressing the ways in which their mothers influenced who they are and how they have become so, whether positively or negatively. In Bernice McFadden’s piece, “Fifteen,” which addresses her mother directly, she writes of her own daughter’s birth: “I had brought her into this world, but we would raise her together — she belonged to both of us — me and you, Mommy — she was my daughter, but she was our girl.” Carmen Maria Machado, on the other hand, recognizes the similarities more ambivalently with the mother she has needed to cut off contact with in order to retain her own sense of self-worth and sanity: “The stereotype of Midwestern passive-aggressiveness has never really suited my mother; she needs to say something about everything, needs to fight. It’s something I’ve inherited from her, actually. It’s one of my worst, and best, traits.”