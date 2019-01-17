The 'Chinese Dream' turns into a zombie-like nightmare in Yan Lianke's 'The Day The Sun Died'

Niannian’s family is in the death business. His parents run the local funeral parlor and his uncle, the crematorium, whose furnace “had been used during the Great Leap Forward” (ironically, the Great Leap Forward was another program pushing rapid growth, begun by Chairman Mao in 1958, that oppressed the rural Chinese and brought about the starvation of approximately 40 million people during the Great Chinese Famine). Niannian’s family’s proximity to death puts them in direct contact with all those villagers who have lost family members and who prefer to bury their dead. It’s a violation of the rule prohibiting burials, a state-sponsored law meant to increase use of the land for harvesting wheat and which is pitched to the people as propaganda that Niannian’s uncle plasters up in posters all over the village: “In order to save land for our children and grandchildren, we are switching from burial to cremation. … The state has specified that if it discovers anyone has been secretly buried … the corpse will be disinterred and cremated.” Furthermore, the government will offer to pay anyone who informs on any secret burials taking place.