Five political memoirs to keep you busy while you're waiting for the 2020 election

The Oakland native and Democratic U.S. senator from California rolled out her presidential campaign earlier this month, and of course there's a book to accompany her run. Her memoir details her childhood as the daughter of immigrants and her career as a prosecutor in San Francisco. Writing for The Times, critic Kate Tuttle said, "Harris provides a very clear picture of the kind of leader she hopes to be, as well as the way her mind works when she confronts various issues, including crime, healthcare and foreign policy."