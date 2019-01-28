Kamala Harris lays out the core ideals of her 2020 campaign in her new book, ‘The Truths We Hold’

As the campaign season ramps up, so too are the releases of political memoirs; we recently saw publication of Chris Christie’s "Let Me Finish," as well as Cliff Sims’ gossipy “Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House.” One of the most high-profile books is by a notable entrant into the Democratic race for president. In “The Truths We Hold,” U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris makes her case for America’s attention, respect and votes. Books such as this tend to play it safe, and they aren't built to change minds — I can’t see a Republican falling for Harris after reading her autobiography — but they do strive to attract supporters who might not know much about the candidate, put a positive spin on any potential negative talking points and paint a picture of what this person would be like were they ever to occupy the White House.