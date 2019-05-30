Debbie Harry of Blondie to release her first memoir

Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry will tell the story of her career as a musician and actress in a new memoir set for release this fall.
HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books plans to release "Face It," which the publisher describes as "a multilayered memoir from a multifaceted artist," in October.
Harry said in a news release that she was initially reluctant to write a memoir, her first, and is bracing herself for readers' reactions to it.
"I know there will be questions asked because, in putting this together, I realized I have led a very full life and couldn’t possibly cover everything in just one volume," she said. "I’m prepared for the best and the worst comments, much like when I have released an album or done a big show. I don’t have a thick skin, but I do have a pretty good sense of humor."
HarperCollins said Harry's book will include stories involving celebrities such as Iggy Pop, David Bowie, Jean-Michel Basquiat and William S. Burroughs.
"Upending the standard music memoir, with a cutting-edge style keeping with the distinctive qualities of her multi-disciplined artistry, 'Face It' includes a thoughtful introduction by Chris Stein, rare personal photos, original illustrations, fan artwork installations and more," the publisher said. "Inspirational, entertaining, shocking, humorous and eye-opening, 'Face It' is a memoir as dynamic as its subject."
Harry's career in music began with her stint as a backup singer in a folk band, but she first became a star as the frontwoman for Blondie, a new wave/punk band that she co-founded with guitarist Stein in 1974.
The band released its first No. 1 single, "Heart of Glass," in 1979. They followed that up with a string of hit songs, including "One Way or Another," "Call Me," "The Tide Is High" and "Rapture," which was the first pop song including rap to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Blondie broke up in 1982 but reunited 15 years later.
Harry has also worked as an actress, appearing in films such as "Videodrome," "Hairspray" and "Cop Land."
Harry said in a news release that her memoir includes just some of the stories of her career in entertainment.
"There are many more stories for me to tell; some funny, some scary, some warm, some chill to the bone and if 'Face It' appeals to people then I will get to telling more of the anecdotal bits of the story of Blondie — like the time I met Rita Hayworth and Penny Singleton backstage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles," she said.
"Face It" is scheduled for release on Oct. 1.