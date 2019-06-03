At BookExpo, publishers ponder the future — and celebrate Grumpy Cat

Wherever publishers offered signed advance copies of books, long lines snaked through the convention floor — though none were as overwhelming as the line for the recently departed Grumpy Cat, the undisputed star of BookExpo in 2014. Still, despite the mentions of an industry in flux and the absence of some regulars, for first-time attendees like Rettig, the Expo offered a sense of community. “At the heart of a bookstore is where you see the best in people,” she added. “People who come out to a bookstore really want to connect; they see it as an essential part of the fabric of their community.”