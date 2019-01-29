JoAnn Parks was convicted of killing her kids in a fire. Now journalist Edward Humes is making the case for her innocence

The system breaks down when one side controls an entire part of the process. Forensic scientists are almost always an arm of law enforcement, as we see in CSI. Fingerprint examiners and arson scene investigators are being briefed on aspects of the case that have nothing to do with their area of expertise or inquiry, so it becomes clear police really want this to match. That's why there's been case after case of forensic examiners getting it wrong; they were given information they didn't need and that influenced them.