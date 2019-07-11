Jim Bouton's bawdy 'Ball Four' transformed baseball's public image

If the poet/singer Leonard Cohen was right in saying “there is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in,” then Bouton cracked open baseball, and the light that got in revealed a steamy, seamy reality. The ballplayers took drugs, pitchers scuffed the ball, outfielders peered lasciviously at women in the bleachers. New York Daily News columnist Dick Young may have dismissed Bouton as a ‘’social leper” — he was not alone in deploring the book — but the criticism never troubled him. And, unlike the Seattle Pilots, who disappeared after a single season and moved to become the Milwaukee Brewers, Jim Bouton has never been forgotten.