‘The Great American Sports Page’ is the greatest hits of sports journalism

And for those of you Times readers too young to have marinated yourselves in the splendid splinters from the typewriter of the grand Jim Murray — for those of you who never knew the sweetness of a morning that started with Maxwell House and Murray, in the pages of this paper, and who never shared the sadness of the loss of his searching, sharply focused eye in 1979 – here is a Murray morsel that should send you to the booksellers for this volume: ‘’I’d like to see Sandy Koufax just once more facing Willie Mays with a no-hitter on the line. I’d like to see Maury Wills with a big lead against a pitcher with a good move.’’