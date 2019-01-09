Advertisement

11 photos that show Kamala Harris' childhood in Oakland and life before politics

By Michael Schaub
Jan 09, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Kamala Harris' new book presents photos of her youth in Oakland as she shares her memories of the moments: "Long before 'take your kid to work day,' my mother often took us to her lab in Berkeley. She had two goals in life: to raise her two daughters and to end breast cancer." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)

In her new book, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," Kamala Harris tells the story of her rise from a young girl growing up in Oakland to her 2016 election as U.S. senator from California.

Harris was born in 1964 to two immigrant parents. Her mother, a native of India, was a scientist; her father, who came to the U.S. from Jamaica, is an emeritus economics professor at Stanford University. Her mother was originally supposed to enter an arranged marriage in India, but she scrapped that plan when she met Harris' father at Berkeley, where the two were active in the civil rights movement.

As a child, she lived in Oakland and Montreal before earning her bachelor's degree at Howard University and her law degree at the University of California's Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.

Before her election to the Senate, Harris served as San Francisco's district attorney and as the attorney general of California. She's widely seen as a potential candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election.

"The Truths We Hold," in which Harris discusses her childhood, career and her vision for the future of America, was published Tuesday by the Penguin Press. Below are 10 photos from the book, which follow Harris’ upbringing in Oakland and her path toward politics.

"At twenty-five years old, Mommy had a college degree, a PhD, and me." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
“At twenty-five years old, Mommy had a college degree, a PhD, and me.” (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Proud daddy on his way to a doctorate in economics at Berkeley. (April 1965)" (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Proud daddy on his way to a doctorate in economics at Berkeley. (April 1965)" (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Christmas 1968. Sisters waiting for Santa Claus."
"Christmas 1968. Sisters waiting for Santa Claus." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Hanging out with my family in Jamaica. Maya is off to the right." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Hanging out with my family in Jamaica. Maya is off to the right." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"My favorite pleather jacket at age seven. (December 1971)" (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"My favorite pleather jacket at age seven. (December 1971)" (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"In front of Mrs. Shelton's house, holding her granddaughter Saniyyah. The house was always full of children, good cooking, and lots of love. (Summer 1978)" (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"In front of Mrs. Shelton's house, holding her granddaughter Saniyyah. The house was always full of children, good cooking, and lots of love. (Summer 1978)" (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"During my freshman year at Howard University, almost every weekend was spent at the Mall protesting apartheid and calling for divestment. Here I am with Gwen Whitfield. (November 1982)" (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"During my freshman year at Howard University, almost every weekend was spent at the Mall protesting apartheid and calling for divestment. Here I am with Gwen Whitfield. (November 1982)" (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Graduating from University of California Hastings College of the Law in May 1989. My first grade teacher, Mrs. Wilson (left), came to cheer me on. My mom was pretty proud, too." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Graduating from University of California Hastings College of the Law in May 1989. My first grade teacher, Mrs. Wilson (left), came to cheer me on. My mom was pretty proud, too." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Even after I started working in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, I would return to Mrs. Shelton's kitchen, where I always knew I would receive a warm hug and delicious food." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"Even after I started working in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, I would return to Mrs. Shelton's kitchen, where I always knew I would receive a warm hug and delicious food." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"After my inauguration, I went over to my new office to see what it would be like. It was totally empty except for a chair in the middle. I was happy to take my seat." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
"After my inauguration, I went over to my new office to see what it would be like. It was totally empty except for a chair in the middle. I was happy to take my seat." (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)
