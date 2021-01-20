Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Introducing ‘Covering Kamala Harris’ from the Los Angeles Times

Illustration of Kamala Harris
An illustration Kamala Harris, who will be sworn in as vice president Wednesday.
(Michelle Rohn / For The Times)
By Kimbriell Kelly
Share

The Times has covered Kamala Harris’s political career since 1994, when then-Assembly Speaker Willie Brown appointed her to the California Medical Assistance Commission.

Since then, we’ve written hundreds of articles on Harris, who is a California native, received her law degree here and became the first woman and Black American to serve as the state’s attorney general. She’d later become the first South Asian American elected to the U.S. Senate, and only the second Black woman ever to serve in the 100-member body. She has been the sole Black woman in the Senate during her four years there.

The Los Angeles Times is introducing “Covering Kamala Harris,” a beat dedicated to her historic rise to the White House. She is the first vice president who is Black, South Asian, female and the direct descendants of immigrants.

Politics

Kamala Harris says nation will ‘find a moment’ to celebrate inauguration amid pandemic grief

Sen. Kamala Harris stuck with her signature pearls.

Politics

Kamala Harris says nation will ‘find a moment’ to celebrate inauguration amid pandemic grief

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in an interview with The Times that she would resign her Senate seat Monday.

More Coverage

Noticias en español
Biden to propose bill to legalize 11 million immigrants
Advertisement

This news enterprise beat will be anchored by White House reporter Noah Bierman, who joined The Times in 2015 after reporting on politics and other topics at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Boston Globe. He will also write a special edition of our Essential Politics newsletter focused on Harris every other Wednesday.

Throughout the year, we’ll continue to add resources to our coverage with the goal of being the most comprehensive and authoritative news source as we chronicle Harris’ first year.

Politics

When is the 2021 Biden inauguration? Here’s how to watch the festivities

WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 12: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden invites his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to the stage to deliver remarks at the Alexis Dupont High School on August 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be a presumptive nominee on a presidential ticket by a major party in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Politics

When is the 2021 Biden inauguration? Here’s how to watch the festivities

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in Wednesday. Here’s everything to know about Inauguration Day events.

Interested in following our coverage? You can find the “Covering Kamala Harris” section on our site and sign up for Essential Politics, of which Bierman will write a biweekly edition. And follow our new stand-alone Instagram account, @latimeskamalaharris, for more updates.

Advertisement

Kimbriell Kelly is the Washington bureau chief at the Los Angeles Times.

PoliticsKamala Harris
Kimbriell Kelly

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement