5 L.A. book events to kick off your summer reading

Dodger Stadium is a beloved landmark, but its history is complicated. In the ‘50s, the Mexican American enclave of Chavez Ravine was razed to make room for the stadium in one of the most controversial examples of eminent domain. Expect the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Paul Goldberger to discuss this blight of urban planning, as well as the triumphs, in conversation with Archinect founder and director Paul Petrunia. In Goldberger’s latest book, “Ballpark,” the former architecture critic for the New York Times and the New Yorker tracks the relationship between America’s favorite pastime and the ever-shifting priorities of the modern metropolis. Bring your own roasted peanuts — or don’t, because who wants to clean up all those shells?