5 L.A. book events — from Beyoncé’s architect to hot gossip from old Hollywood

C. Daniela Shapiro is still a student at the University of Rochester (class of 2020, woot!). When she was a freshman, she wrote and illustrated “The Stories of Survivors,” a slim graphic novel that weaves her visit to concentration camps in Poland with the experiences of those who narrowly made it out with their lives. In stark black-and-white drawings, Shapiro captures the heartbreaking stories of the Shoah survivors, including that of Eugene Landa, who was immediately separated from his pregnant sister upon arrival in Auschwitz. “The Stories of Survivors” has been praised as an approachable and modern response to the Holocaust, especially for young readers. Shapiro will be on hand for a talk and book signing.