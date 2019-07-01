Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ reportedly headed to the small screen

"My feeling today is that I would so much rather there be no movie than there be a bad movie," Gaiman said. "The only thing I hope for is that whoever it goes to has the same amount of passion for it that Peter Jackson brought to 'Lord of the Rings.' I want someone who will make the film because he loved it and he cared about it and if anybody was going to screw it up, it was going to be him. ... There is someone out there. Or there will be someone out there in five or 10 years."