Amazon introduces its latest Kindle, the first version under $100 with a front light

Amazon unveiled the latest model of its popular Kindle e-reader Wednesday, the first version of the device with a front light that costs less than $100.
The new Kindle, priced at $89.99, is one-third of an inch thick and weighs 6 ounces, making it easy to use with one hand, Amazon said. But the company is betting that customers will be drawn to its adjustable front light, which has proved to be a popular feature for readers who like using the device in a variety of environments.
"Customers consistently tell us how much they appreciate having a front light on Kindle devices so they can read in any environment —from a sunny patio to their bed at night," said Kevin Keith, the vice president of Amazon Devices, in a news release.
The new Kindle has a storage capacity of 4 gigabytes and a 6-inch display. It's available in either black or white. It includes the popular Whispersync feature, which allows customers to switch between text and audio versions of books they're reading.
Amazon is offering customers who buy the new Kindle a free three-month trial of Kindle Unlimited, the company's subscription service that allows readers to access a wide range of books by authors like Margaret Atwood, J.K. Rowling and J.R.R. Tolkien.
Kindle Unlimited debuted in 2014 and was billed as a "Netflix for e-books." The service costs $9.99 a month.
Customers who already own a Kindle will be able to trade in their old e-reader in exchange for a gift card and a 25% discount on a new Amazon device, the company said.
The updated Kindle joins a new version of their Kindle Paperwhite, which features an enhanced screen. Unlike the regular Kindle, the Paperwhite is waterproof. It also contains more storage than its cheaper counterpart. The new Paperwhite starts at $129.99.
The Kindle, first introduced in 2007, has long been one of Amazon's most popular devices. The original Kindle sold for $399 but newer versions have decreased in both size and price.
The new Kindle is available for pre-order at Amazon, with the devices expected to start shipping on April 10.