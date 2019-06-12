Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ headed to TV alongside novels by Agatha Christie and Mona Awad

"The Pale Horse," Agatha Christie: BBC and Amazon are teaming up to adapt the 1961 novel from the grand dame of mystery, which tells the story of a woman who confesses a secret to a priest who is beaten to death shortly thereafter. The planned two-part series, which will be the third television adaptation of Christie's novel, will be written by Sarah Phelps, who has previously penned TV versions of the author's "And Then There Were None" and "The Witness for the Prosecution."