Car Culture, V.2.0: The LA Auto Show Features New Cars, New Tech And Longstanding Traditions

When the LA Auto Show first debuted over 100 years ago in 1907, a local newspaper was already proclaiming Los Angeles as the "banner automobile city of the world" because it averaged one motorcar for every 80 residents. The show was staged at the old Morley Skating Rink on Grand Avenue, entertainment was provided by the Venetians' Ladies Mandolin Orchestra, and among the 46 automakers that brought cars to the event were long-forgotten makes like Durocar, Peerless, Pope-Toledo and the French Darracq (the show's only non-American vehicle).