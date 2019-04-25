LA Auto Show offers extensive behind-the-wheel experiences

Test drives at the LA Auto Show offer an ideal chance to crawl behind the wheel of new vehicles in a completely hassle- and stress-free environment.Taking a short spin around the Convention Center is also a great way to try out that car you've been thinking about buying. . . or even that dream car that's slightly beyond your current reach.
This year's selection includes hybrids, pickup trucks, SUVs, sports cars, luxury sedans and minivans. And all test drives are free with your ticket purchase to the show.
Subaru will have the most variety on offer, with nine models available to test drive, but Honda won't be far behind with seven models in its test-drive fleet this year.
Aficionados of all-electric vehicles can test drive the new M-Byte. The brainchild of Hong Kong-based Byton motors -- founded by former Tesla and BMW execs in 2017 -- the sleek sedans are expected to be available for sale stateside in 2020.
For a real rush, a professional driver will take you through a closed road-course in a Slingshot, the three-wheeled, open-air roadster that you can drive on public roads.
Meanwhile, Acura, Buick and Honda are promising free swag for anyone who test drives their vehicles.
Registration for test drives takes place onsite during the show. Slots will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve
basis from Friday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 9, between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at six different locations outside the convention center buildings.
Once inside the auto show, hold on to your entry ticket because you're going to have to show it to sign up for test drives. Drivers must also hold a valid driver's license and meet age requirements and other stipulations by the individual car manufacturers.
You can take the family along on your test drive, but keep in mind that all passengers need to be at least eight years old. Drivers and passengers must sign a waiver of liability and may be asked to provide follow-up information. And finally, don't have too much fun before your drive -- you may be asked to blow into a sobriety test in order to participate.
LA Auto Show
2018
Test Drive Locations
Figueroa Drive
Acura
MDX, TLX 2.4L, TLX 3.5L, RDX, RLX, ILX
All participants will be entered in the 2019 RDX Lease Sweepstakes and will receive a complimentary Acura travel mug.
Buick
Encore, Enclave, Regal TourX
All participants will receive a compli-mentary Buick GMC branded gift.
GMC
Acadia, Canyon, Sierra, Terrain, Yukon
Drive FCA! area
in front of West Hall
Alfa Romeo
Guilia-Quadrifoglio, Quadrifoglio Nero Edizione, Ti Lusso Q4 and Stelvio-Quadrifoglio, Ti Lusso, Ti Sport Nero Edizione
Chrysler
Pacifica Hybrid, Pacifica Limited, 300
Dodge
Charger, Challenger
Fiat
Fiat 500 Abarth, Fiat 500X,
Fiat 124 Spider
Jeep
Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Wrangler
RAM
RAM 1500 Limited, RAM Rebel,
Gilbert Lindsay Plaza
Byton
M-Byte
Honda
Ridgeline, Pilot, Civic Sedan, Clarity PHEV, Accord Hybrid, Accord Sedan, Odyssey
Participants will receive a SoCal Honda tote bag.
Toyota
Avalon, Camry, Corolla Hatchback, Highlander, Tacoma
Volkswagen
Atlas SEL Premium, Tiguan AWD SEL Premium, Golf GTI Autobahn, Passat GT, Jetta SEL Premium
Pico Drive
Cadillac
ATS-V, CT6, Escalade, XT4, XT5
Ford Exhibit - West Hall
Ford Ranger
Ranger Lariat SuperCrew FX4 4x4, Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4x4
Ford Ranger branded giveaway items for each test drive.
Chick Hearn Court
Subaru
Ascent Touring 7-Passenger, Ascent Limit-ed 8-Passenger, Forester Sport, Crosstrek 2.0i Limited EyeSight, Legacy 2.5i Limited, Outback 2.5i Touring, Outback 3.6 Touring, Impreza 2.0i Limited Eyesight, WRX Limited