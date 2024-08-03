One of Los Feliz’s Most Distinguished, Timeless Estates
A historic opportunity to purchase one of Los Feliz’s most distinguished and timeless estates. This impeccable home, maintained with passion and uncompromising integrity, embodies all that typifies the romance and elegance of a spectacularly glamorous era – all while still offering modern amenities. Designed in 1926 by Carleton Winslow Sr., one of Southern California’s most celebrated proponents of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, this residence is replete with magnificent architectural and European-inspired landscaping flourishes.
Location: 2464 North Catalina Street, Los Feliz 90027
Asking Price: $9,995,000
Year Built: 1926
Living Area: 8,406 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: This residence affords a tangible sense of the magical, featuring a stately front approach, banquet-worthy dining room, library, double-story foyer, sprawling living and recreation rooms, stenciled coffered ceilings, and hand-crafted corbels from Hearst Castle.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Marcie Hartley
310.980.0141
marcie@marciehartley.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01358268