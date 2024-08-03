One of Los Feliz’s Most Distinguished, Timeless Estates

A historic opportunity to purchase one of Los Feliz’s most distinguished and timeless estates. This impeccable home, maintained with passion and uncompromising integrity, embodies all that typifies the romance and elegance of a spectacularly glamorous era – all while still offering modern amenities. Designed in 1926 by Carleton Winslow Sr., one of Southern California’s most celebrated proponents of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, this residence is replete with magnificent architectural and European-inspired landscaping flourishes.

www.2464Catalina.com

Location: 2464 North Catalina Street, Los Feliz 90027

Asking Price: $9,995,000

Year Built: 1926

Living Area: 8,406 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: This residence affords a tangible sense of the magical, featuring a stately front approach, banquet-worthy dining room, library, double-story foyer, sprawling living and recreation rooms, stenciled coffered ceilings, and hand-crafted corbels from Hearst Castle.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Marcie Hartley

310.980.0141

marcie@marciehartley.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01358268