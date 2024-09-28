1927 Spanish estate by world-renowned architect Franz Herding, the Herding House was designed for an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Rich with celebrity history, the house is filled with classic Spanish elements and breathtaking views over the Lake Hollywood Knolls, fulfilling every expectation of a perfect night entertaining at home. Creative and dreamy, you’ve found your place to come home to.

Location: 3351 North Knoll Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $16,000/month

Year built: 1930

Living area: 5,839 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Park-like settings; walking paths; grassy lawns; 180-degree views from almost every room; speakeasy butler’s bar with a wine cellar; grand piano living room with a balcony; a large expansive deck; huge primary bedroom level; indoor-outdoor sitting areas; massive walk-in closet; kitchen

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Alexandre Anu, DRE#: 01852856

310.571.5757 / alexandre@hiltonhyland.com

Dag Eliason, DRE#: 01918454

424.230.8493 / dag@hiltonhyland.com