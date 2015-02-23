Studying the ingenuity of border neighborhoods to inspire new models of housing and local economy

"We were aware that if we wanted to design a new model of housing, we also needed to begin by engaging the community differently," Cruz said. "We were interested in beginning to produce a process of mutual awareness, where not only the community could be challenged to re-imagine identity … but also, some of us professionals who think that we have the solutions to all the problems — we could be inspired by the community's own narratives of everyday life to re-imagine the role of design."