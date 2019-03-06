Robbie Williams brings world-class fame to intimate Vegas residency

English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams might be hungrier to impress American audiences than any Las Vegas headliner before. Because while Williams -- whose residency at the posh Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas opened this month -- is an absolute megastar across much of the globe, he's a "hip new thing" stateside.
Williams' 22-year solo career has achieved astonishing resonance outside the U.S.: 12 of his albums are UK No. 1's; he's the best-selling non-Latino artist in Latin America; and his 2006 tour shattered records by selling 1.6 million tickets in a day.
"He's been looking to do a Vegas residency for so long, and he agrees that the Wynn is a perfect fit," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas. "I honestly think he's going to come out and just put on a spectacular show."
For overseas fans, it's a rare chance to see an idol up close (the Encore Theater has a capacity of just 1,480), and for Americans it's a perfect setting to discover why he's such a phenom.
"I'm beyond excited to announce my first-ever residency in Las Vegas," said the singer. "To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true."
While Williams may be a new face in Vegas, he's a natural fit with the city's legendary headliners, with roguish good looks, suave style and larger-than-life persona on-stage and off recalling the "Rat Pack" entertainers -- he's even released two swing albums.
The Encore Theater, with contemporary style and cozy dimensions, will ensure a Sin City spectacle, but the Wynn experience begins long before guests even step into the theater.
"The Wynn is the cleanest and prettiest and most opulent resort out here," Reynolds said.
Williams has brought the house down on the world's biggest stages. 3 billion people saw his performance at the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and he played to over 1.5 million people on his latest stadium tour, which finished in Mexico City last November.
"Robbie has such desire to bring a magnificent show to Las Vegas, that touches on different parts of his career," Reynolds said. "I myself am really excited to see what he and his genius team have created."
-Paul Rogers, Custom Publishing Writer