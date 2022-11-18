Finalist: Joanna McFarland

CEO & Co-Founder

HopSkipDrive

Joanna McFarland is the CEO and co-founder of HopSkipDrive, the leader in innovative, scalable school and youth transportation solutions. HopSkipDrive’s mission is to create opportunity for all through mobility. It helps schools and families get kids and older adults where they need to go safely and dependably. HopSkipDrive currently serves 20 markets in 11 states, working with over 350 school districts and county child welfare agencies. It has gotten over two million kids to over 13,000 schools, with HopSkipDrive CareDrivers having driven more than 20 million safe miles.