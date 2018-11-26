Trump storms ahead with Medicaid work rules, even though they’re disastrous for enrollees

Work requirements for Medicaid have become a favored weapon wielded against the program by conservatives. Their particular target is the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The ACA opened Medicaid to low-income childless applicants for the first time, as a means of bringing health insurance to the neediest Americans. If work requirements were imposed nationwide, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, as many as 4 million Americans could lose access to Medicaid — as much as 17% of the 23.5 million people covered by Medicaid expansion. Most of those are already working, but would lose eligibility because they can’t navigate the red tape involved in reporting their work hours.