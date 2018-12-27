Will the economic chickens come home to roost in 2019?

Amid a drop in the unemployment rate to the lowest level in nearly 50 years and two consecutive quarters of annualized gross domestic product growth exceeding 3%, other indicators are flashing warning signs. New home sales fell for the fifth consecutive month in October, dropping an estimated 12% from the level in October 2017. One factor is surely mortgage rates: Thanks in part to the Federal Reserve’s hikes in interest rates this year, rates for many conventional mortgages are climbing toward 5% after having bottomed out at just above 3% in 2012.