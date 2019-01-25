The Conversation: PBS President Paula Kerger on replacing Charlie Rose, keeping Ken Burns and streaming

They’re really helping principally to fund a series that has been tremendously important for kids, which I think is great. I wish we didn’t have the delay, because the HBO audience sees it nine months before the PBS audience. But I have to say, HBO has been a good partner in this. “Sesame Street” had a new Muppet character who is autistic, and there was a lot of promotion around that. And HBO did not hold those back — they were broadcast on PBS at the same time. I was anxious about it when the deal was struck. I continue to watch it carefully.