TV audience for Round 2 of the Democratic debates expected to set record

The audience for the feisty second round of the first Democratic presidential primary debate on Thursday is expected to top the 15.3 million viewers who watched the previous night.
According to Nielsen data, 14.1% of homes in the top 56 TV markets watched the debate that was simulcast on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. The figure was 14.6% higher than the 12.3 overnight rating for Wednesday.
The total number of viewers who watched the 10 contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination face off in Miami will be available later Friday.
Based on the early data, the audience for NBC’s Thursday telecast will likely surpass the record of 15.45 million viewers who watched the 2016 Democratic contenders meet on CNN on Oct 13, 2015.
The higher ratings reflected the fact that the second-round match-up was largely seen as the main event of the two-night debate. Front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg battled it out on the stage.
Nearly every TV political analyst said Harris — who took on Biden over his recent comments about being able to work with segregationists in the U.S. Senate — delivered the strongest performance.