Apple's Hollywood moment draws intense interest and skepticism

The content push comes as Apple is under pressure to find new ways to grow its business beyond its flagship iPhone, which represents more than 60% of its $265 billion in annual revenue. Sales of the device have been declining as smartphones have become more widely adopted. While Apple has introduced new products over the years, like the Apple Watch and wireless headset AirPods, both are considered accessories to the iPhone and none have eclipsed the smartphone’s sales. The company also faces challenges in a key market — China — as the U.S. and Chinese governments have clashed over tariffs.