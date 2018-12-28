Fox News tops cable ratings in 2018 while entertainment channels lost viewers to streaming

Last week, Fox News saw some viewer fall-off when Trump faced major negative reaction to his precipitous announcement that U.S. troops will be leaving Syria. Some of the criticism came from the network’s own hosts and analysts. As a result, MSNBC scored a rare weekly prime-time win over Fox . (Hannity was on vacation during the week and Fox was still the leader among viewers aged 25 to 54, the demographic advertisers seek most with news programming.)