CBS' Leslie Moonves sex scandal: Portrait emerges of a culture of fear, entitlement — and little accountability

Moonves was “evasive and untruthful at times and … deliberately lied about, and minimized the extent of his sexual misconduct,” according to the draft report. It is not clear when the sexual misconduct was said to have occurred. But people familiar with CBS, including current and former employees, said they suspect that most of the alleged incidents occurred in the 1990s, when Moonves ran the Warner Bros. Television studio and when he became head of CBS Entertainment.