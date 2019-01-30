CSX reaches settlement over death of Sarah Jones on ‘Midnight Rider’

Rail operator CSX Transportation has reached a financial settlement with the family of Sarah Jones, the camera assistant who was killed in 2014 on the Georgia set of “Midnight Rider” when a train collided with crew members who were shooting a scene on a rail track.
The settlement was filed on Friday in Chatham County State Court in Savannah, Ga., according to Harris Lowry Manton LLP, which represents the Jones family. The terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.
“This has been a long journey, and we’re deeply grateful for the support we’ve received from family, friends and members of the film community,” said Richard Jones, father of Sarah Jones, in a statement. “We’re relieved that the lawsuit has concluded.”
A jury awarded family members $11.2 million in 2017 in their wrongful death lawsuit. As one of the defendants in the case, CSX was held to be 35% liable for the damages. But the Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad company appealed the verdict, which led to negotiations.
“We hope that no other family will endure the loss of a loved one due to unsafe conditions filming on location or on set,” said Jeff Harris, the lead trial attorney for the plaintiffs, in a statement on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the plaintiffs’ attorneys didn’t respond to requests for comment.
A representative of CSX could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sarah Jones was 27 when she was killed while working on the Randall Miller-directed biopic of musician Gregg Allman. Eight other crew members were also injured in the accident.
The accident prompted multiple state and federal investigations and galvanized the film industry, prompting calls for greater attention to safety on sets worldwide.