Endeavor launches streaming division, with WWE as new client

Endeavor has formed a new streaming products and services division that will unify the media and talent company’s streaming technology capabilities for its clients, including the WWE and its streaming service WWE Network.
The new division, which is named Endeavor Streaming, will also absorb the streaming technology firm NeuLion, which was acquired by Endeavor last year for $250 million.
The WWE will be a new client of Endeavor Streaming, along with the British telecom giant BT and its new service, BT Sport Box Office. OSN, the satellite broadcaster based in the United Arab Emirates, will also be a client.
“Endeavor Streaming’s best-in-class technology enables us to offer more features, elevate the user experience and provides us even more opportunity to delight our fans around the world,” Vince McMahon, WWE’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
Endeavor said the streaming division will continue servicing sports-related clients such as the NFL, NBA, UFC and Euroleague. The UFC was acquired by Endeavor’s WME-IMG in 2016 for $4 billion.
The new division will be co-led by Endeavor’s chief technology officer, Nick Wilson, and Will Staeger, who previously served as senior vice president within IMG’s original content division.
“We’ve integrated Endeavor’s scalable platform with NeuLion’s industry-leading technology and feature set to provide clients with the best tools and services in video streaming, removing technology as a barrier in reaching their consumers,” Wilson and Staeger said in a statement.
Endeavor Streaming will also continue providing services to Univision, SportsNet, Sky Sports, MSG, National Geographic and Big Ten Network.