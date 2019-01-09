Former Pixar head John Lasseter joins Skydance Media

Former Pixar Animation pioneer John Lasseter has found a new job after exiting the computer animation unit under a cloud last year.
Lasseter, 61, has been named head of animation at David Ellison’s film and television company Skydance Media, and will start later this month, the Santa Monica-based company said Wednesday.
The surprise appointment comes seven months after Lasseter, known for spearheading blockbusters including “Toy Story” and “Cars,” stepped down at Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios after allegations that he engaged in inappropriate workplace behavior. He had been on a leave of absence since November 2017.
“I have spent the last year away from the industry in deep reflection, learning how my actions unintentionally made colleagues uncomfortable, which I deeply regret and apologize for,” Lasseter said in a statement. “It has been humbling, but I believe it will make me a better leader.”
Skydance is led by Ellison, the son of Oracle Corp. co-founder and billionaire Larry Ellison. The company is best known for producing big-budget films such as the recent “Mission: Impossible” movies.
“While we would never minimize anyone’s subjective views on behavior, we are confident after many substantive conversations with John, and as the investigation has affirmed, that his mistakes have been recognized,” David Ellison said in a memo to staff. “We are certain that John has learned valuable lessons and is ready to prove his capabilities as a leader and a colleague. And he has given his assurance that he will comport himself in a wholly professional manner that is the expectation of every Skydance colleague and partner.”