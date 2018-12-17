Former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves isn't entitled to $120 million in severance, board finds

Nearly all of the allegations of sexual harassment against Moonves were decades old — long before he ascended to chief executive of CBS Corp. in 2006 following the corporate breakup of CBS and Viacom Inc. However, Moonves sought to downplay their significance. That conduct reportedly proved troubling to the investigators who were hired in August to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct. The review launched after the publication of a New Yorker article that contained several women’s allegations that Moonves forced himself on them in business settings when they were looking for work, or had jobs, in the entertainment industry.