CBS picks groups to get $20 million for #MeToo causes, taken from Les Moonves' severance

CBS Corp. has divvied up $20 million among 18 groups that advocate for workplace safety and the elimination of sexual harassment — fulfilling a promise the company made in September when it severed ties with its longtime chief executive, Leslie Moonves.
The broadcasting company is using money from Moonves’ severance package to fund grants to the various groups. Moonves agreed in September, as part of his separation agreement, to donate the money to #MeToo causes.
CBS said the Producers Guild of America, Women in Film Los Angeles, the National Women’s Law Center, Time’s Up Entertainment, Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and the New York Women’s Foundation will be among the groups receiving portions of the money.
The Producers Guild of America is receiving $2 million from CBS to launch a program to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, with a focus on independent or non-studio productions.
Guild leaders said Friday that the Independent Production Safety Initiative, which will be administered through the guild’s foundation, will provide independent productions with no-cost access to professional, in-person training on issues of sexual harassment as well as no-cost access to legal consultation.
Two months ago, after being overwhelmed with requests for a portion of the money, CBS hired the group Rally to identify the groups who could best use the funds.
The donations come amid a broad review of CBS' workplace culture. The investigation was prompted by sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves, who served as CBS chief executive for 12 years. Multiple women have accused the former executive of making unwanted advances.
CBS' board hired two high-profile New York law firms, Debevoise & Plimpton and Covington & Burling, to look into the allegations of misconduct by Moonves and the overall culture at CBS. Investigators have interviewed more than 350 people, including at various divisions including the corporate headquarters and CBS News in New York and CBS Entertainment in Studio City and Los Angeles.
The investigators are winding down their investigation, and they are expected to deliver a report to CBS' board in the coming days, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The result of the investigation will help determine whether the board has justification to fire Moonves for cause, denying him his $120-million severance package.
Here is the full list of CBS grant fund recipients:
- Catalyst
- Collaborative Fund for Women’s Safety and Dignity (Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors)
- Free the Bid
- Freedom Forum Institute – Power Shift Project
- Futures Without Violence
- Girls for Gender Equity / ‘me too.’ Movement
- International Women’s Media Foundation
- National Women’s Law Center
- New York Women’s Foundation
- Press Forward
- Producers Guild of America Foundation
- RAINN
- STRIVE International
- Sundance Institute’s Momentum program
- Time’s Up Entertainment
- Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund
- Women in Film Los Angeles
- Women’s Media Center