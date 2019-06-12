Netflix unveils video games based on its shows

Netflix is just starting to explore the possibility of turning its movies and TV shows into other products, and “Stranger Things” has been its guinea pig. It’s one of the streaming service’s most popular shows, especially in the United States and among younger viewers. The company licensed a “Stranger Things” mobile game in 2017 and has since struck deals for “Stranger Things” T-shirts, Coca-Cola bottles and ice cream. A new mobile game will launch in 2020.