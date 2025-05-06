Late announcer Jim Fagan’s voice will return with the NBA to NBC, courtesy of AI

Starting in the fall, NBC Sports will broadcast NBA games for the first time since 2002.

Many people remember the late Jim Fagan as the rugged voice that proudly informed 1990s and early-2000s basketball fans that they were watching the NBA on NBC.

The distinct sound of Fagan’s voiceovers, with John Tesh’s rousing “Roundball Rock” playing in the background, will be forever linked to the era when Michael Jordan dominated the sport and players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan were just starting to build their legacies.

Fagan died in 2017 at age 72 after battling Parkinson’s disease. His voice, however, will soon be more than just a fond memory for basketball fans.

NBC Sports announced Tuesday that through the use of AI voice synthesis technology — and through a partnership with Fagan’s family — the announcer’s voice will be heard on “select title sequences, show opens, and promos” when the NBA returns to the network this fall after more than two decades. Fagan’s voice will be used to “supplement traditional voiceover work by other artists hired by NBC Sports,” the network said in a news release.

That announcement came days after NBC Sports revealed that it was bringing back “Roundball Rock” as its NBA anthem. On Tuesday, the network dropped a promo video featuring both the classic song and Fagan’s AI-generated voice. Any nostalgic vibes felt by old-school NBA fans definitely were not coincidental.

“For many basketball fans, Jim’s unique and recognizable voice immediately conjures a deep sense of nostalgia for a special time in NBA history,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said in the news release. “His voice perfectly captured the magnitude of the heavyweight matchups and stars that he was introducing. It’s been a joy to work with Jim’s family to recreate his voice and honor his legacy. I’m excited we’re able to introduce his voice to a whole new generation of fans.”

Four hours after the promo video was posted on YouTube, it had received 25 comments, most of which criticized the decision to use AI to generate the voice of someone who is no longer alive. But Fagan’s daughters, Jana Silvia Joyce and Risa Silvia-Koonin, said in NBC’s news release that their father would have been “thrilled.”

“We’re deeply grateful that NBC Sports had the vision to honor our father’s legacy in such a meaningful way,” Silvia Joyce and Silvia-Koonin stated. “He took great pride in his work with NBC Sports, especially in helping set the stage for some of the most memorable moments in NBA history. Knowing that his voice will once again be part of the game he loved — and that a new generation of fans will get to experience it — is incredibly special for our family. He would be so thrilled and proud to be a part of this.”