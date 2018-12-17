Sumner Redstone is declared incapacitated. Court doesn't rule on media mogul's competency

Monday’s hearing came in litigation initially pursued by Manuela Herzer, one of Redstone’s former female companions. Once part of Redstone’s orbit, Herzer was kicked out of Redstone’s Beverly Park mansion in October 2015 and later written out of his estate plan. Herzer tried unsuccessfully to restore her standing as an agent for Redstone and secure a place in his will, which would put her in line for tens of millions of dollars from his estate.