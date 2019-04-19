Amazon plans to shut down China marketplace in rare retreat

Amazon entered China in 2004, when it bought a local online book seller for $75 million. Since then, it’s invested in warehouses, data centers, and programs to teach Chinese sellers how to get their goods to Amazon customers. It launched its Prime membership program in China in 2016 with hopes of luring customers with promises of high-quality Western goods and perks including free international deliveries. But extra perks such as Prime Video, which has been used to woo customers in other markets, aren’t available to users in China.