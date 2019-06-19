Want to see Star Wars land after Disneyland’s reservation requirement ends? Here’s how

The reservation requirement ends Monday and Disney has announced that, depending on crowd sizes, it may implement a virtual queuing system that park visitors can access through the Disneyland app. Once in the park, they can sign into the app as early as 7 a.m. to join a “boarding group” to enter the Star Wars land. The system will be similar to the park’s Fastpass system, which designates a window of time when a visitor can enter an attraction without waiting in a long line.