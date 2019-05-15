Tech giants, world leaders — but not U.S. — pledge to curb internet hate speech

Facebook said it’s tightening rules for Facebook Live to try to prevent people from using the streaming service to “cause harm or spread hate.” In a blog post timed to coincide with the summit, the social network said it’s instituting a “one strike” policy for users who violate its rules on offensive or dangerous content, such as sharing a link to a terrorist group’s statement. Those users will be blocked from using Facebook Live to broadcast content for a specific period of time after a first offense. Facebook said the restrictions will be expanded into other areas in the coming weeks.