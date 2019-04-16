FDA halts sales of vaginal mesh, unconvinced it’s safe or effective

Vaginal mesh, which helps hold in the organs, was once made by 31 companies, including Johnson & Johnson, C. R. Bard and Endo International. The mesh was clouded by safety complaints after doctors started implanting it through the vagina in 2002, with complications including pain, infection and even death on rare occasions. The FDA re-categorized mesh as a high-risk device in 2016 and required the companies to prove its benefits in order to keep the product on the market.