Union leaders tentatively agree on a contract to avert strikes at six L.A. hotels

Leaders for Unite Here Local 11, representing 7,500 hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange counties, reached a tentative contract agreement with the J.W. Marriott and the Courtyard Marriott at the L.A. Live entertainment district as well as the SLS in Beverly Hills, the W Hollywood, the W Westwood and the Sheraton Grand near downtown Los Angeles. Nearly 2,000 Unite Here members work at the six hotels.