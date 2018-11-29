L.A. Auto Show 2018: Chevy's Blazer returns as a midsize crossover

Chevrolet is rolling out a newly designed Blazer for 2019, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the first Chevy Blazer. But the new crossover sport utility vehicle is a far cry from the original boxy and truck-like SUV.
The new Blazer, which sits between the Equinox and Traverse in Chevy’s lineup of crossovers and SUVs, is the automaker’s bid to take market share from the likes of the Ford Edge, Nissan Murano and Kia Sorento.
The five-passenger Blazer is powered by a standard four-cylinder engine or an available 3.6-liter V6 that offers up to 305 horsepower, and both are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Consumers can choose either the standard Blazer or the sporty RS or fully loaded Premier models that carry additional features.There are standard 18-inch aluminum wheels and optional wheels up to 21 inches.
The Blazer’s features include a “hitch guidance” — available on models with the V6 engine — that helps align the Blazer’s hitch to a trailer by showing the center line on the rear-vision camera.
The standard “traction select” feature allows the driver to adjust the Blazer’s driving mode depending on various road conditions.
The exterior design, with its wide stance and “dramatic sculpting,” as Chevy puts it, includes a grille that more than one auto writer has noted is similar to the front end of the Chevy Camaro ZL1 muscle car.
The interior features an eight-inch color touchscreen for the “infotainment” functions and six USB ports. The second row of seats can be folded flat and the cargo space extends to 64.2 cubic feet.
Suggested retail prices start at $28,800 for the standard base L model and climb above $40,000 for the more equipped models. The Blazer is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships early next year.