California Inc.: Is the Fed going to hike interest rates once again?

Space tourists: Virgin Galactic reached suborbital space for the first time in a test flight, bringing Richard Branson’s company closer to flying its customers beyond Earth’s atmosphere. The space plane Unity took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port and reached an altitude of 271,268 feet, or 51.4 miles, above Earth, and a speed of Mach 2.9. The company is charging as much as $250,000 per ticket and said it has signed up nearly 700 customers.