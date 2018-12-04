Marriott, workers agree to settle San Francisco hotel strike

Workers at Marriott hotels in San Francisco are expected to agree Monday to settle a nine-week strike, ending the last of a series of strikes that involved 7,700 workers in eight cities across the country.
Union leaders for workers at Marriott hotels in San Francisco said they expect their members to vote to ratify an agreement that would allow about 2,500 employees to return to work as early as Wednesday.
The apparent settlement would put an end to job actions that began in early October at Marriott hotels in San Diego, Oakland, San Jose, Boston, Detroit and on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Oahu. The seven other strikes were settled over the last few weeks.
Marriott confirmed that a tentative agreement had been reached in San Francisco. “We look forward to welcoming our associates back,” the company said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Unite Here, the union representing hotel workers, described the agreement in San Francisco as resulting in the best contract for hotel workers in the city’s history.
Union spokeswoman Rachel Gumpert declined to discuss details of the contract agreement until all of the votes have been cast but she said workers won significant wage increases and an agreement from Marriott to continue to provide workers their existing health coverage plus contributions to its pension plans.
The agreement in San Francisco also gives housekeepers and other hotel employees who work in isolated locations electronic devices to summon help in case of a sexual assault or harassment, Gumpert said. In addition, union workers will get assurances that those who might be in danger of being replaced by automation — a check-in kiosk, for example — will get the opportunity to move to new positions in the hotels.
Marriott International is the world's largest hotel company, with about 6,700 properties in more than 130 countries, 177,000 employees and revenue of $22 billion in fiscal 2017.