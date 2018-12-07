OPEC and allies agree to cut oil production more than expected; prices jump

OPEC producers and allies struck a deal Friday, agreeing on a larger-than-expected cut in oil output. The group will collectively curb production by 1.2 million barrels a day, higher than the 1-million-barrel-a-day scenario that was floated earlier.
The price of U.S. benchmark crude is on track to post its largest gain since 2016, rallying as much as 5.3%. Its global counterpart, Brent crude, jumped 6.1%.
“It’s been a volatile October and November, but this is a nice Christmas present,” said Chris Kettenmann, chief energy strategist at Macro Risk Advisors. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries “stepped up and delivered this year, and we should see volatility come in.”
Crude oil prices have steadily dropped since early October amid concern over growing supplies as major producers — including the United States, which is not party to the agreement — pump oil at high rates. Exacerbating the situation, the United States issued waivers exempting some nations from adhering to sanctions on Iranian crude, allowing more supply into the market.
OPEC and allies ended meetings in Vienna on Friday with an agreement for the cartel to reduce output by 800,000 barrels a day and allied producers to cut by a combined 400,000 barrels a day. Iran received an exemption from the deal.
Producers will use October production levels as a baseline for cuts, and the agreement will be reviewed in April. Kuwait is an exception and will use September output as baseline, according to Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban.
Russia has proposed its share of the 1.2-million-barrels-a-day cut agreement to be equivalent to a 2% supply reduction from October levels, according to a delegate. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said OPEC and allies’ cooperation is “as strong as ever.”
The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.