Robinhood just launched a 3% checking and savings plan. It's really just a dressed-up money market mutual fund

Still, checking and savings accounts are supposed to be the safest places for someone’s money. The U.S. economy will inevitably slow at some point and the Fed will cut interest rates. At that point, Robinhood will have two choices: Lower the 3% rate on its checking-and-savings product, or invest in riskier securities to maintain above-market interest. When Bloomberg asked the company that question, it said in an email that it would take the first path: “Customers would get an email notification that clearly states the 3% interest rate is changing.”