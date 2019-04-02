Congress takes aim at robocallers

Under bipartisan legislation, called the TRACED Act, the U.S. government would gain more power to slap these lawbreakers with bigger fines, while prodding AT&T, Verizon and other carriers to improve their technology so people can more easily figure out if calls are real or spam. The first test for the bill arrives Wednesday, when it is scheduled to come before the tech- and telecom-focused Senate Commerce Committee for an early vote that it’s expected to pass.